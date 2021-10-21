Man convicted of Shoals murder receives sentence of life in prison

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Life in prison with the possibility of parole. That was the sentence handed down to a convicted killer on Thursday.

According to the Lauderdale County District Attorney, Turnley was sentenced on the morning of December 2, 2021. A Lauderdale County jury made quick work of its deliberations in the Turnley murder trial on October 20, 2021.

Turnley showed no emotion as the jury foreman read the guilty verdict. Our partners from the Times Daily were in the courthouse for the three-day trial.

Turnley took the stand in his own defense earlier this week, admitting he shot and killed Jeffrey “Bo” Cherry - but insisting it was an act of self-defense. Under questioning, Turnley told the jury that he and Cherry were at an unlicensed bar, also called a “shot house” early in the morning of December 21, 2019. The two got into an argument over some moonshine that Turnley brought to the home. Turnley says they were both seated, but when Cherry stood up and pulled on his sleeve, he pulled a gun and shot him. Turnley says Cherry was facing him, but prosecutors say the evidence suggests Cherry had turned away. Turnley told jurors that the fact he called 911 himself and waited for police were evidence that he had done nothing wrong. But, ultimately, the jury disagreed.

“You can’t pull out a handgun and shoot somebody in the head because he pulled on your shirt,” District Attorney Chris Connolly told jurors.

“I did the very best I could for Derrick,” Defense attorney Tim Case said after the verdict. “I’ve known him, his mom and his family for a very long time. We fought as hard as we could. The jury has spoken and we very much respectfully disagree with their decision.”

