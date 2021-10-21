Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Man convicted of Shoals murder receives sentence of life in prison

Derrick Turnley stands as the jury enters the room before closing arguments Wednesday
Derrick Turnley stands as the jury enters the room before closing arguments Wednesday(Dan Busey - Times Daily)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Life in prison with the possibility of parole. That was the sentence handed down to a convicted killer on Thursday.

According to the Lauderdale County District Attorney, Turnley was sentenced on the morning of December 2, 2021. A Lauderdale County jury made quick work of its deliberations in the Turnley murder trial on October 20, 2021.

Turnley showed no emotion as the jury foreman read the guilty verdict. Our partners from the Times Daily were in the courthouse for the three-day trial.

Turnley took the stand in his own defense earlier this week, admitting he shot and killed Jeffrey “Bo” Cherry - but insisting it was an act of self-defense. Under questioning, Turnley told the jury that he and Cherry were at an unlicensed bar, also called a “shot house” early in the morning of December 21, 2019. The two got into an argument over some moonshine that Turnley brought to the home. Turnley says they were both seated, but when Cherry stood up and pulled on his sleeve, he pulled a gun and shot him. Turnley says Cherry was facing him, but prosecutors say the evidence suggests Cherry had turned away. Turnley told jurors that the fact he called 911 himself and waited for police were evidence that he had done nothing wrong. But, ultimately, the jury disagreed.

“You can’t pull out a handgun and shoot somebody in the head because he pulled on your shirt,” District Attorney Chris Connolly told jurors.

“I did the very best I could for Derrick,” Defense attorney Tim Case said after the verdict. “I’ve known him, his mom and his family for a very long time. We fought as hard as we could. The jury has spoken and we very much respectfully disagree with their decision.”

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect wanted for questioning in Huntsville bank robbery
HPD, FBI investigating robbery at Regions Bank on Airport Road
Investigation underway after body found in Scottsboro
Morgan County woman arrested after police chase ends in Limestone County
Two student resource officers and a school nurse were exposed to fentanyl at Sequoyah High...
Staff members exposed to fentanyl at Tenn. high school
36 year-old Justin Moon of Guntervsille, on ventilator at hospital with COVID-19.
Guntersville native and former UA athlete survives COVID-19, encourages others to get vaccinated

Latest News

Search for work release inmate Ashley Lynn Gatlin
Work release inmate drives off job site in Limestone County
Authorities say two Wilcox County deputies were shot and the suspect is dead in the Yellow...
Retired deputy and suspect dead in Wilcox County incident
Austin Blake Sizemore
Rainsville man arrested on multiple child pornography charges
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms