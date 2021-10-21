Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Madison County African American suffragists honored

Although the dedication ceremony is a couple days away, the historic marker is already up.
Although the dedication ceremony is a couple days away, the historic marker is already up.(Source: WAFF)
By Nolan Crane
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sunday, October 24th there will be a historic marker dedication ceremony to honor and remember the first six African American women in Madison County, who voted.

Although the dedication ceremony is a couple days away, the historic marker is already up.

WAFF talked to a historian, and family members of some of the women.

“I’m proud of my granny, because that legacy from momma Dora has extended all the way to this generation now. Voting is a moral obligation and a sacred right. and we take it at heart,” said Yvonne Lowery-Kennedy.

Her grandmother Dora Fackler Lowery, is one of the six women whose name is on the historic marker at William Cooper Council Memorial Park.

It’s located next to the main Huntsville-Madison County Library on Saint Clair Avenue in Huntsville.

Before the area was a park, it was a school.

The six women who voted, all had children who attended the school, which is why the location was selected.

“In 1920, after the ratification of the 19th Amendment, over 200,000 Alabama women registered to vote, but fewer than 200 of those were black women. That was due to provisions in Alabama’s 1901 constitution that was designed to disenfranchise black voters,” said Historic Huntsville Foundation Executive Director Donna Castellano.

For many, Sunday’s ceremony will be a family reunion with people coming together, near and far.

“I’ll be bringing my son and his son, I’ll be bringing my other son from Springhill,” said Yvonne Lowery-Kennedy.

Activities start at 1pm and the ceremony starts at 2.

Mayor Tommy Battle and Governor Kay Ivey, will be attendance to honor the six women and their families.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Large police presence at Embassy Suites overnight
HPD: 15-year-old charged with murder following a shooting on Monroe Street
Police on the scene of a shooting in Hillsboro Monday night
2 airlifted following shooting in Lawrence County
OSHA investigating after employee dies in industrial incident
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

Four juveniles are in custody after deputies say they vandalized a church in Morgan County.
Morgan County church gains hope after children vandalize building
As of right now, less than 100 kids are currently signed up for this years program.
Deadline fast approaching for help with Christmas
James Baillio
Runaway teen found safe Wednesday night
Decatur-Morgan Hospital
Level Green: Decatur Morgan Hospital changes visitation policy