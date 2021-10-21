Madison County African American suffragists honored

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sunday, October 24th there will be a historic marker dedication ceremony to honor and remember the first six African American women in Madison County, who voted.

Although the dedication ceremony is a couple days away, the historic marker is already up.

WAFF talked to a historian, and family members of some of the women.

“I’m proud of my granny, because that legacy from momma Dora has extended all the way to this generation now. Voting is a moral obligation and a sacred right. and we take it at heart,” said Yvonne Lowery-Kennedy.

Her grandmother Dora Fackler Lowery, is one of the six women whose name is on the historic marker at William Cooper Council Memorial Park.

It’s located next to the main Huntsville-Madison County Library on Saint Clair Avenue in Huntsville.

Before the area was a park, it was a school.

The six women who voted, all had children who attended the school, which is why the location was selected.

“In 1920, after the ratification of the 19th Amendment, over 200,000 Alabama women registered to vote, but fewer than 200 of those were black women. That was due to provisions in Alabama’s 1901 constitution that was designed to disenfranchise black voters,” said Historic Huntsville Foundation Executive Director Donna Castellano.

For many, Sunday’s ceremony will be a family reunion with people coming together, near and far.

“I’ll be bringing my son and his son, I’ll be bringing my other son from Springhill,” said Yvonne Lowery-Kennedy.

Activities start at 1pm and the ceremony starts at 2.

Mayor Tommy Battle and Governor Kay Ivey, will be attendance to honor the six women and their families.

