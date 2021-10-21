Deals
Fort Payne breast cancer survivor shares her story and hair business to help other women

By Stefante Randall
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in American women.

Now, one Fort Payne survivor is doing her part to help raise awareness and help other women feel beautiful.

“I just love it, and it makes me feel good that I can help them,” said Cathy Stiefel.

Stiefel went in for a normal mammogram appointment back in 2013. With no signs or symptoms, she was immediately diagnosed with breast cancer.

“So I had my surgeries in Chattanooga, and it was in just my right side, and I opted to have both of them removed. It’s been in my family, and my aunt had breast cancer on my mother’s side and then my niece,” said Stiefel.

After owning her nail salon for 15 years, Steifel could no longer work.

But shortly after, No More Bad Hair Days was birthed. It’s a hairpiece and wig boutique created by Steifel to help women diagnosed with breast cancer and suffering from hair loss.

“I have a lady at our church, and she is just going through breast cancer right now, and she came in to get a wig. It’s just amazing how it changes from their head wraps to their hair, and I think a woman’s hair is her glory,” said Stiefel.

All of the wigs are made with synthetic hair and range from $25 to $175 and are shipped to clients.

Stiefel said her goal is to make prices affordable while ensuring that women leave feeling beautiful and aware that that can beat the disease.

“So, everybody gets their mammograms. It doesn’t take long and might be a little uncomfortable, but I would much rather do that than go through surgery and reconstruction,” said Stiefel.

If you would like to learn more about the hairpieces and wigs you may click here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

