Drivers concerned about increase in gas prices

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gas is a hot topic right now as prices continue to spike nationwide and across the Tennessee Valley.

And AAA experts said the driving force behind it is an increase in oil prices.

WAFF 48 talked to drivers about their concerns.

Gas is essential to help people get to and formwork, but with the increase in oil, gas prices are increasing and are running at about $80 a barrel.

AAA officials said today, the national average of gas is $3.32. That’s 13 cents more than a month ago and $1.16 more than a year ago.

In Fort Payne, one Mapco gas station on Gault Ave., is priced at $3.09, which drivers aren’t happy with.

“In the last couple of weeks, it seems like the price of gas has gone up about 20 to 30 cents a gallon from $2.80 to $3.09, and 3.19. It just depends which gas station you got to.”

Due to the increase and data, AAA officials said consumers are paying $17 more every time to fill up their tanks.

Fort Payne resident Juan Franco said he feels it in his wallet every time.

“Previously when I used my car, I spend like $20, and now I pay like $35 and that has increased in one week only.

As we approach the holidays, AAA officials said they expect to see an increase in gas prices when more people hit the road.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.