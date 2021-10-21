Deals
Deputies seeking help to identify Madison County theft suspect

Deputies seeking to identify theft suspect in Madison County
Deputies seeking to identify theft suspect in Madison County(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man accused of stealing a woman’s wallet at Publix on Aug. 2.

Deputies say the man took the woman’s wallet while she was distracted. According to deputies, the man then traveled to Target and spent $2,000. This incident took place at the Publix located on Old Monrovia Road around 7 p.m.

Anyone with information on this man is asked to contact Investigator Finley at 256-533-8847 or sfinley@madisoncountyal.gov

