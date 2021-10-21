Deputies seeking help to identify Madison County theft suspect

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man accused of stealing a woman’s wallet at Publix on Aug. 2.

Deputies say the man took the woman’s wallet while she was distracted. According to deputies, the man then traveled to Target and spent $2,000. This incident took place at the Publix located on Old Monrovia Road around 7 p.m.

Anyone with information on this man is asked to contact Investigator Finley at 256-533-8847 or sfinley@madisoncountyal.gov

