Deputies seeking help to identify Madison County theft suspect
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man accused of stealing a woman’s wallet at Publix on Aug. 2.
Deputies say the man took the woman’s wallet while she was distracted. According to deputies, the man then traveled to Target and spent $2,000. This incident took place at the Publix located on Old Monrovia Road around 7 p.m.
Anyone with information on this man is asked to contact Investigator Finley at 256-533-8847 or sfinley@madisoncountyal.gov
