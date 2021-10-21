Runaway teen found safe Wednesday night

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Update: Madison County deputies found the teen safety on Wednesday night.

Original: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway juvenile in the area of Little Lones Road in the Moores Mill community Wednesday night.

Deputies say they are searching for 12-year-old James Baillio. He is 5′0, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. According to MCSO, he was last seen around 3:30 p.m. at 312 Little Lones.

