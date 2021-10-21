Deals
Decatur woman arrested following multiple theft reports

Maria Leigh Chatman
Maria Leigh Chatman(Decatur Police)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A months-long investigation in Decatur led to an arrest Wednesday, October 20.

During September and October, Decatur Police received multiple theft reports.

Alleged theft victims told police they were approached by a woman, later identified as 43-year-old Maria Leigh Chatman.

According to police, Chatman convinced the victims to help her cash a check drawn from her account. Police say the victims proceeded to cash the check through their accounts and provided her with the money. The checks were later returned for non-sufficient funds.

During the investigation, four warrants were obtained for Chatman’s arrest for third-degree theft of property.

Chatman was arrested October 20 and booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

