Deadline fast approaching for help with Christmas

By Nolan Crane
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Listen up parents in Madison County. You be focused on Halloween, but Christmas is less than 10 weeks away!

If you need help getting gifts for your children this year, the deadline to register with the non-profit Christmas Charities Year Round, is less than three weeks away.

Last year more than 700 children in Madison County, received stockings filled with toys.

As of right now, less than 100 kids are currently signed up for this years program.

“Even though it’s warm outside, we’re asking them to apply because our deadline is coming up, on November 5th,” said Executive Director Hilary Gould.

The bins and stockings are empty right now, but in just a couple of weeks, thanks to your generosity, employees and volunteers with Christmas Charities Year Round are expecting their warehouse to turn into Santa’s workshop.

If you need help this year, with everything from dolls, balls, and trucks, there’s only one way to apply.

“Our Christmas, winter program is taking applications from families across Madison County over the phone. We’re not asking people to come into the center. We’re trying to keep things a little bit safer,” said Gould.

To call, this is the number you need to use and leave a message. (256) 837-2373 Extension 2.

If you want to participate in the program, here’s who’s eligible in Madison County.

“Families with kids age 2 through 18 can apply. Also, senior citizens 60 and older can apply. You have to be a Madison County resident and fall under our low income guidelines,” said Gould.

If you want to donate, you can drop off new toys or pick up a stocking to fill at the Christmas Charities Year Round facility located at 3054 Leeman Ferry Road in Huntsville.

