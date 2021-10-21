Crime of the Week: Huntsville robbery suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week the Crime Stoppers are looking for a robbery suspect who could be dangerous and violent. A four-figure reward could be in your future if you can identify him and help police bring him to justice.

Huntsville Police say a man was hanging around outside the Walmart Neighborhood gas station on Jordan Lane on Oct. 17. He was seen smoking a cigarette for several minutes. But then, his calm demeanor changes. He charges into the store flashing a handgun telling the clerk to open the cash drawer.

After taking money, he took off on foot, headed south on Jordan Lane. He is seen on video surveillance wearing a mask, a long-sleeved white shirt and black pants.

The Crime Stoppers say Jessica Nicole Hammonds stayed with a friend at a local motel. When he went to work, police say she stole a gun safe containing a handgun and a knife. Hammonds is wanted for Theft of Property.

James Cornelius Pullen is facing a Burglary charge. Officers tell us, he reached through a broken window and unlocked a door so he could go inside a home and steal several items.

Investigators say Sharlene Marie Graham picked up a wallet in a Wal-Mart parking lot. The problem? It wasn’t her wallet and she cashed a payroll check that was inside. Graham is charged with Possession of a Forged Instrument.

Ashley Adina Shavers is accused of scamming people by telling them they needed to wire money to get a loved one out of jail. She’s charged with Theft by Deception.

Jabores Mandes Kelly needs to answer to a drug charge, Trafficking Opium.

If your tip leads police to one of this week’s Valley’s Wanted, you could qualify for up to $1,000. Call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

