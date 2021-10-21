Cold front tonight!

A line of scattered showers with embedded thunderstorms will continue tracking east across north Alabama and middle Tennessee through 8pm. Locally heavy rain along with frequent lightning and wind gusts up to 35mph are possible. The wind will shift to the northwest later this evening as the cold front passes. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s by sunrise Friday. Perfect weather for Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The south wind returns along with the humidity for Sunday. It now looks like rain chances will end up farther north in Tennessee Sunday. Showers and storms could return as early as Monday. The rest of next week is looking unsettled with storm chances once again Wednesday.

