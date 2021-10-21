Deals
Athens man arrested on drug charge, allegedly attempts to bribe deputies for release

Mitchell Joseph Caldwell
Mitchell Joseph Caldwell(Limestone County Sheriff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County deputies responded to a possible robbery in the 13000 block of Sugar Plum Lane on October 6. Deputies say the reported robbery victim gave deputies a description of the suspect and the vehicle. Troopers spotted the vehicle about 3 miles away on Highway 72.

Deputies identified the driver as 43-year-old Mitchell Joseph Caldwell, of Athens. Deputies said Caldwell had active warrants in Madison County.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found 49 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia.

During transport to the Limestone County Detention Center for his outstanding warrants and a new drug trafficking charge, deputies say Caldwell offered $20,000 to release him from custody. His offer was denied, and Caldwell received an additional bribery charge.

