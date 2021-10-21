$100 million project update: Village of Providence

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - $100 million! That’s how much money is being invested in The Village of Providence on the west side of Huntsville.

Construction is currently underway on a massive mixed-use development that will bring hundreds of luxury apartments, new restaurants and retail to the growing area.

WSS Development LLC broke ground on this project, called “2020 at Providence,” in April. Developers say their vision is finally coming together.

“We feel like this project will hands-down be the nicest multi-family project currently in Huntsville,” said Marc Weil, a managing partner of WSS Development.

David and Todd Slyman are the other two master developers of this project and the entire 305-acre Village of Providence. The Slyman’s have worked in the Huntsville market for more than 30 years.

“We have gone through painstaking efforts in our design process to make sure that everything fits together properly, that everything is timeless,” Slyman said. “And honestly, it’s a legacy project for us.”

2020 at Providence will bring 360 luxury apartment homes and 20,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. At this point, 90 percent of that retail space has been leased. Community members can expect a Starbucks, The Cajun Steamer, Oh Crepe, and a soon to be named breakfast/lunch spot.

“There is one space left and we are just working out all the details,” Weil said. “The demand for that space has been tremendous and we have been holding out to find the right tenant for that space that we feel could really serve the residents in the community and fill the demand of what’s needed.”

The apartment homes will have high-end finishes, wood and ceramic floors and stainless steel appliances. 2020 at Providence will also have a rooftop pool, rooftop fitness center, a yoga deck, courtyards and elevators with direct entry from the seven-story covered parking deck.

“You are not finding these types of amenities of this quality anywhere else in Huntsville,” Weil said. “All of this combined with 20,000 square feet of ground floor retail will bring the Village of Providence to a new level.”

Slyman and Weil noted that this project is located in an opportunity zone, meaning they must hold the property for a minimum of 10 years.

“We were planning on holding this for a long time regardless,” Weil said. “But I think it’s important to point out because we have done a lot of stuff with this building in terms of the construction to really make it last longer and hold up better.”

The final project is scheduled to be complete in mid-2023.

“It was definitely a process getting to where we are today,” Weil said. “We started the strategy and planning on this project before COVID. And you know, through COVID we had to redesign some things and really adapt. But, it’s been a great process and I think we are in a great place.”

