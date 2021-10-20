Deals
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Wednesday Afternoon
Wednesday Afternoon(WAFF48)
By Eric Burke
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Sunshine and the 70s for your Wednesday afternoon. A few meandering clouds will wonder by, but we aren’t looking at any rain chances until later this evening.

We will have a nice breeze from the south to keep us on the warm side of things with it sticking around for tonight.

The chances at showers moves in overnight tonight and into your early Thursday morning. Lows will still dip into the 50s and 60s overnight.

Thursday looks like the better chance at seeing a shower or two. We will see those overnight chances increase by late morning and afternoon.

This isn’t looking like a soaker, but a quarter inch or more can be expected… especially if a few thunderstorms fire up.

Highs in the 70s for the afternoon and lows into the 50s overnight.

Following Thursday, we won’t see much for rain chances until next week. Highs will stick to the middle and upper 70s.

