Suspect hospitalized after shooting Lee Co. sheriff’s deputy in traffic stop

A Lee County sheriff’s deputy was shot in the 7400 block of Lee Road 141 in Opelika.
A Lee County sheriff’s deputy was shot in the 7400 block of Lee Road 141 in Opelika.(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Investigators are on the scene of a shooting in Opelika.

On October 20, at approximately 8:38 a.m., a Lee County sheriff’s deputy pulled over a motorcycle driver for a traffic violation in the Beauregard community, according to Lee Co. Sheriff Jay Jones. There was an exchange of gunfire. The deputy and the motorcyclist were both struck by gunfire.

The deputy was airlifted to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown. The motorcyclist suspect was also taken to a hospital.

The Opelika Police Department will take over the investigation into the incident.

News Leader 9 has crews on the scene. Stay with us as this is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

