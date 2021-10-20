Deals
State redistricting will impact North Alabama

Alabama lawmakers in both houses, are required to be in Montgomery for a special Session requested by Governor Kay Ivey.(Source: WAFF)
By Nolan Crane
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Do you know who your state senator or representative is?

Even if you do, it’s possible those lawmakers will change as a result of redistricting.

The process will start in Montgomery, October 28th.

According to the most recent census, Alabama’s population has increased by more than 250,000 people.

A lot of that growth has occurred in Madison County, and in North Alabama, so the district lines for many will see a big shift.

“The city of Madison, where I live, has grown by 25 percent. Limestone County that I represent, is the second fastest growing county in the state of Alabama,” said State Senator Tom Butler.

With more homes being built, Senator Butler will see his district shrink.

“In My district, I’ve got to give up 21,000 people and that’s a lot. I love representing everyone I got in Madison County, and Limestone County. I’ve had Morgan County before, and as we grew, I had to give up Morgan County.

State Senators aren’t the only lawmakers impacted by redistricting.

“There’s growing pains here in North Alabama. We’re proud to have that problem. My district, 21 we grew about 5,700 people, so obviously we had to shrink my district. Anytime you do that, it’s going to impact other districts,” said Alabama Representative Rex Reynolds.

Alabama lawmakers in both houses, are required to be in Montgomery for a special Session requested by Governor Kay Ivey.

“The special session for redistricting will start October 28th. We’re still working with the leadership of the legislature to finalize the details, and what else might be included in the call, but redistricting is our main focus,” said Governor Ivey.

Alabama lawmakers have a maximum of 12 legislative days, over a 30 day period to come up with a new map, with new district lines.

It might not take that long, but we will know all of the changes by Black Friday.

