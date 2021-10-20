Sheriff’s office looking for man allegedly connected to several thefts

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating someone they say is connected to several thefts in the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ethan Rogers, 32, was seen fleeing a house police were investigating on Fruit Farm Road in Fort Payne on October 19. Deputies began to chase after him but were unable to find him.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ethan Rogers, you are asked to call (256) 845-3801.

“I’d like to thank the public in advance for their help in locating this suspect. We take any potential threat to law enforcement or the public seriously,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.

