Rain showers and thunderstorms expected Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cloud cover will increase this evening keeping overnight temperatures very mild in the low to middle 60s.

Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop after midnight and will become scattered in nature by the morning commute. Rain will be off and on for Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Another wave of showers and storms will form along the cold front Thursday afternoon and evening. No severe storms are anticipated with the cold front passage, but locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and brief gusty winds will be possible.

Rain and storms will end quickly Thursday evening as the front moves off to the east. Skies will clear out by daybreak Friday with winds out of the northwest, Friday high temps will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. The weekend forecast looks quite nice with just isolated rain chances for Sunday. Next week appears to be more unsettled with increasing chances for rain and thunderstorms.

