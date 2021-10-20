Nearly $2.8M awarded to assist Alabama’s homeless

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly $2.8 million will be going to help Alabamians who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced Wednesday.

According to the governor’s office, the funds will help those who need shelter and other related services. It will also provide legal and health benefits and additional assistance to families or individuals who face losing their homes.

“Alabama is a state where neighbors help neighbors, and we want to ensure we provide support for those who may be struggling the most,” said Ivey. “These funds are intended to serve as a safety net to ensure that residents are provided a roof over their heads as they work to get back on their feet economically.”

In total, 13 agencies will receive funds, including the Montgomery Area Coalition for the Homeless Inc. The organization, which supports Autauga, Bullock, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery communities, will receive $500,000. The coalition will provide street outreach, emergency shelter, rapid re-housing, and homeless prevention.

Listed below are the awarded agencies, the amount, area served and sub-recipient agencies also received funds:

City of Huntsville - $500,000 (city of Huntsville) The city will contract with AshaKiran Inc., Community Action Partnership of Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties Inc., Crisis Services Center Inc., Family Services Center Inc., First Stop Inc. and RiahRose Home for Children to provide emergency services and homeless prevention.

City of Florence - $300,000 (Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion and Winston counties) The city will contract with the Salvation Army of the Shoals and Safeplace Inc. to find housing for the homeless and assist people at risk of losing their homes.

Marshall County Home Place Inc . - $33,000 (Marshall County) The agency will provide transitional housing for the homeless.

2nd Chance Inc. - $341,169 (Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah Randolph and Talladega counties) The agency provides emergency shelter and rapid re-housing for victims of domestic violence.

Pathways Inc. - $26,000 (Jefferson County) Pathways will provide emergency shelter to homeless women and children.

Shelby County Commission - $153,700 (Shelby County) The county will contract with Family Connection Inc., Safehouse of Shelby County Inc. and Shelby Emergency Assistance to provide housing and emergency assistance.

City of Tuscaloosa - $225,000 (city of Tuscaloosa) The city will contract with the Salvation Army, SAN Inc. (Turning Point) and Temporary Emergency Services to provide outreach, emergency shelter and homeless prevention.

Dallas County Family Resource Center - $100,000 (Dallas County) The center will provide emergency shelter and homeless prevention assistance and rapid re-housing to homeless persons or those at risk of losing their homes.

Family Promise of Baldwin County - $99,000 (Baldwin County) Family Promise will provide emergency shelter, homelessness prevention and rapid re-housing assistance.

Salvation Army’s Family Haven Program - $200,000 (Mobile and Baldwin counties) The program provides emergency shelter for families within the two counties.

Mobile Area Interfaith Conference Inc . - $106,000 (Mobile County) The agency assists with housing needs for recently released inmates from the Mobile County Metro Jail and locals released from state and federal correction institutions.

Penelope House Inc. - $200,000 (city of Mobile) Penelope House provides emergency shelter to domestic violence victims. The agency consults with Family Promise of Coastal Alabama and McKemie Place to assist homeless persons.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs administers the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.