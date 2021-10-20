Morgan Freeman takes part in interview process for new Gulf Shores Police officers

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WBRC) - He has not only played a detective in several movies, actor Morgan Freeman is now taking part in the selection process for some of Gulf Shores finest.

According to the Gulf Shores Police Facebook page, more than 100 people submitted applications to become Gulf Shores Police Officers over the last three months. About half of those were invited to test for the position on Friday, October 15. The test included an orientation, physical agility testing, and written examinations. Only nine people made it to the interview process that afternoon.

The interview portion of the selection process is conducted by GSPD command level officers, at least one police officer with command rank from another agency, and members of the community.

Morgan Freeman part of GSPD interview process (Gulf Shores Police Dept./Facebook)

This time the panel included:

Professor Linda Keena

Dr. Keena is a Gulf Shores resident and teaches Criminal Justice and Legal Studies at the University of Mississippi – “Ole Miss.”

Morgan Freeman

Mr. Freeman is a resident of Gulf Shores. He is an award-winning actor, director, producer, and narrator. He is also a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Mr. Freeman and Professor Keena recently donated $1 million to establish the Center of Evidence-Based Policing and Reform at the University of Mississippi.

Sergeant Major (Ret) Bryan Battaglia

Sergeant Major Battaglia is a Gulf Shores area resident and a retired United States Marine. He served as Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Deputy Chief of Police Daniel Netemeyer

Chief of Police Edward Delmore

Chief Scott Stewart

Chief Stewart has served in law enforcement for 32 years and is currently the Chief of Police in Brunswick, Maine.

David Bass

Mr. Bass is a Gulf Shores Resident. He retired in 2017 after serving most recently as the Assistant Sergeant at Arms for the United States Senate.

GSPD Chief Delmore and Deputy Chief Netemeyer wish to thank the panel for volunteering their time during this crucial process.

The next steps for the remaining candidates include extensive background investigations, psychological examinations, medical evaluations, polygraph examinations, and drug screening.

GSPD has one current opening for the sworn police officer position and anticipates additional positions becoming available in 2022.

