Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Meeting scheduled to discuss Memorial Parkway safety

People run, or ride their bike to get from one side to the other, dodging cars.
People run, or ride their bike to get from one side to the other, dodging cars.(Source: WAFF)
By Nolan Crane
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you live in Huntsville, or use Memorial Parkway, city leaders need your ideas.

There’s a meeting Wednesday, October 20th to discuss ways to make the Parkway safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.

People WAFF talked with say one reason we see so many accidents up and down the Parkway in Huntsville, is because of the large number of jaywalkers.

People run, or ride their bike to get from one side to the other, dodging cars.

City leaders want to hear from you, and discuss plans to improve safety.

It’s scenes with cops and first responders investigating a pedestrian or bicyclist that has been hit, that members of the Huntsville City Council and the planning department want to eliminate.

“We want to be very careful because folks are being injured trying to cross the parkway when they shouldn’t,” said Councilman Bill Kling.

Crosswalks near Memorial Parkway are few and far between.

Depending on where you are, you can’t even get to one without jaywalking, but that could all change, real soon.

“The council has heard from the public and this years budget contains more than twice what we have for sidewalks in last years budget. Hopefully we can take that money, put it to good use and one thing we want people to be able to do is safely cross from East of the parkway to West of the parkway,” said Kling.

Huntsville city leaders have teamed up with engineering firm Barge Design Solutions to help improve the walkability along and across Memorial Parkway.

“I think the most important thing, is the chance for the public to bring their ideas and make their preferences known,” said Kling

You’re invited to attend the meeting on Wednesday, October 20th, at 320 Fountain Circle from 5 to 7 p.m.

That’s near Huntsville City Hall.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHA investigating after employee dies in industrial incident
Police on the scene of a shooting in Hillsboro Monday night
2 airlifted following shooting in Lawrence County
Church vandalism investigation
Sheriff’s office identifies suspects in church vandalism incident
Woman killed in crash Sunday morning
Generic photo of an ambulance.
Man airlifted after falling off excavator

Latest News

Lemond Lawerance Burns
Capital murder suspect pleads guilty to assaulting Morgan County Corrections Officer
Alabama lawmakers in both houses, are required to be in Montgomery for a special Session...
State redistricting will impact North Alabama
13-year-old Kei’lan Allen shot and killed in Tuscaloosa.
UPDATE: 3 arrested following deadly shooting of 13-year-old boy in Tuscaloosa
Joshua Wayne Brown
Shelby County Jail inmate back in custody