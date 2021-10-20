Meeting scheduled to discuss Memorial Parkway safety

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you live in Huntsville, or use Memorial Parkway, city leaders need your ideas.

There’s a meeting Wednesday, October 20th to discuss ways to make the Parkway safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.

People WAFF talked with say one reason we see so many accidents up and down the Parkway in Huntsville, is because of the large number of jaywalkers.

People run, or ride their bike to get from one side to the other, dodging cars.

City leaders want to hear from you, and discuss plans to improve safety.

It’s scenes with cops and first responders investigating a pedestrian or bicyclist that has been hit, that members of the Huntsville City Council and the planning department want to eliminate.

“We want to be very careful because folks are being injured trying to cross the parkway when they shouldn’t,” said Councilman Bill Kling.

Crosswalks near Memorial Parkway are few and far between.

Depending on where you are, you can’t even get to one without jaywalking, but that could all change, real soon.

“The council has heard from the public and this years budget contains more than twice what we have for sidewalks in last years budget. Hopefully we can take that money, put it to good use and one thing we want people to be able to do is safely cross from East of the parkway to West of the parkway,” said Kling.

Huntsville city leaders have teamed up with engineering firm Barge Design Solutions to help improve the walkability along and across Memorial Parkway.

“I think the most important thing, is the chance for the public to bring their ideas and make their preferences known,” said Kling

You’re invited to attend the meeting on Wednesday, October 20th, at 320 Fountain Circle from 5 to 7 p.m.

That’s near Huntsville City Hall.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.