Marshall County woman mourns the loss of her husband, daughter who died from COVID

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County woman is mourning the loss of her husband and daughter.

Brice Jordan and Shannon Jordan-McDonald died weeks apart from COVID.

They also worked together as volunteer firefighters.

“I’m going to miss them; I’m going to miss them dearly,” said Patricia Jordan.

Jordan never imagined she would be impacted by covid and lose family to the deadly virus. She and her husband Brice Jordan contracted the virus in August.

Brice also suffered from Leukemia, COPD, diabetes, and Parkinson’s and was unvaccinated. He died on August 6.

“Then when I kissed him goodnight, he said Mama, you were the best thing that ever happened to me, and he passed away that night,” said Jordan.

Two days later, her daughter Shannon Jordan-McDonald was placed on a ventilator.

“She called me that morning and said Mama I want to say goodbye because if I go on a ventilator, I’m going to die,” said Jordan.

After 19 days of being on the ventilator, Patricia said Shannon passed away which, was a hard pill for her to swallow.

“Shannon was there whenever we needed her, and she helped us with things, but Brice left me a lot of good,” said Jordan.

Both Brice and Shannon worked at the Georgia Mountain Volunteer Fire Department. Shannon worked as a first responder, and Brice helped with support work.

Richard Lawson serves as the chairman of the board of directors for the fire department. He said both Brice and Shannon were dedicated to their jobs and will be missed.

Right now, he said they are short-staffed at the department, and no staff has tested positive for COVID.

