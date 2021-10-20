Deals
Man accused of smearing blood around multiple businesses in Tennessee

Knoxville police arrested Brian Carter after responding to reports of someone smearing blood at multiple businesses.
Knoxville police arrested Brian Carter after responding to reports of someone smearing blood at multiple businesses.(Knoxville Police Department)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A Tennessee man was arrested Friday after smearing blood around multiple businesses, according to a police incident report.

WVLT reported Brian Carter, 35, was taken into custody after Knoxville officers responded to the Kenjo gas station on North Broadway Avenue. According to the report, Carter had flung his own blood all over the store and was being held by two bystanders, one of which had been assaulted by Carter.

The bystanders told officers that Carter had broken a window at Rose’s Mortuary, also located on Broadway. Carter had smeared blood in the front lobby and entrance of Rose’s Mortuary, the report said. Officials said that Carter flung blood almost to the ceiling at Rose’s.

Carter also broke into another Broadway location, WATE News, officials said. Carter reportedly broke several windows and spread more blood while there.

Carter was unable to give his name and birthday to officers, officials said, and was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for his injuries. Estimates said Carter caused over $3,000 in damages due to clean up and contamination of products.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

