Man accused of brutal double murder will stand trial in 2022

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who is charged with a gruesome double murder connected to the Mexican drug cartel will stand trial next year.

A judge ruled on Tuesday that Israel Palomino will go to trial on September 26, 2022. Palomino is charged with the deaths of 13-year-old Mariah Lopez and her grandmother, Oralia Mendoza.

Palomino and another man, Yoni Aguilar, are accused of beheading Lopez after she witnessed the two men kill her grandmother in June 2018.

There is no trial date set for Aguilar at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.