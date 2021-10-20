Man accused of brutal double murder will stand trial in 2022

Deals
A judge ruled on Tuesday that Israel Palomino will stand trial in 2022.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who is charged with a gruesome double murder connected to the Mexican drug cartel will stand trial next year.

A judge ruled on Tuesday that Israel Palomino will go to trial on September 26, 2022. Palomino is charged with the deaths of 13-year-old Mariah Lopez and her grandmother, Oralia Mendoza.

Palomino and another man, Yoni Aguilar, are accused of beheading Lopez after she witnessed the two men kill her grandmother in June 2018.

There is no trial date set for Aguilar at this time.

