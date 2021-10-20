Deals
Jackson County man sentenced to 320 years on child pornography charges

Stephen Ott
Stephen Ott((Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office))
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A federal judge sentenced a Jackson County man to 320 years in prison on child pornography charges Wednesday.

U.S. District Court Judge Liles C. Burke sentenced 51-year-old Stephen Frederick Ott to 3,840 months in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release. Ott pleaded guilty in August 2021 to 10 counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to officials, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the victim’s father in 2019 regarding the molestation of his child.

“The sentence handed down today ensures that this man, who stole the innocence of a young girl, can no longer take advantage of her or any other child,” U.S. Attorney Escalona said. “Children are the most vulnerable victims, and our investigators and prosecutors will remain vigilant in pursuing justice for them.”

The victim’s father was alerted by a former roommate of Ott’s that he had seen photos of the minor victim in sexual acts with Ott on an SD card. A forensic examination of the SD card belonging to Ott had approximately 165 images of the minor victim, according to the DOJ.

“Ott is a predator that repeatedly victimized an innocent minor and created horrific images of the abuse, but thankfully he is being held accountable for his crimes,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. “Cases like this demonstrate the power of everyone being vigilant and reporting anything that doesn’t seem right because this predator might have been able to continue his cycle of abuse had someone not come forward.”

Officials say this conviction will require him to register as a sex offender in accordance with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case, along with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney R. Leann White prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

