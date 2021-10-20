Deals
Huntsville city and health leaders hold COVID-19 community briefing

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - City and health leaders will hold a COVID-19 community briefing on Wednesday.

The briefing will begin at noon at Huntsville City Hall. Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell will be joined by Huntsville Hospital President Tracy Doughty and Dr. Karen Landers.

WAFF 48 News will cover the conference at the video above and on our official Facebook page when it begins at noon.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

