Fundraiser set up for Morgan County church that was vandalized

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Church leaders of St. John Missionary Baptist Church have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for damages after the church was vandalized earlier this month.

According to the fundraiser, the church has less than 25 members and many of them are elderly men and women who are on a fixed income. The church is asking for any help to clean the church and repair damaged items.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified four suspects who were involved with the vandalism. The suspects include two 14-year-old males, one 13-year-old female and one 11-year-old female, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mike Swafford with the sheriff’s office says the group of juveniles admitted destroying the church over 2 days.

So far, the fundraiser has raised close to $5,000.

