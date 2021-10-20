Cullman Regional opens new urgent care in Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The need for more health care options has become very apparent throughout the pandemic.

Now people in Hartselle have another urgent care to go to.

Cullman Regional’s new Urgent Care in Hartselle is now welcoming patients.

The new health care center opened on Monday. (WAFF)

Monday was the first day it welcomed patients.

“I know that there are a lot of businesses here, a lot of people are ensured here. And right now they’re having to travel to Cullman or Decatur or further sometimes to get their healthcare,” imaging director at Hartselle Health Park, Vickie Suits said.

Until now; the team at Hartselle Health Park Urgent Care says they’re thrilled to be open and provide care to Hartselle residents.

The urgent care is on Highway 31 in Hartselle and is open seven days a week.

Practice Administrator Brandon Evans tells us so far they’ve received a lot of positive feedback.

“We’re offering treatment for minor illness, minor injuries. We’re also offering an onsite lab,” Evans said.

But that’s not all. Starting next month, patients can come here for MRIs and mammograms.

“We’re actually going to be the first imaging center here in this area and we are really catering to our folks here in Hartselle and we want to be able to help them get the healthcare they need,” Suits said.

Suits says the pandemic caused a lot of people to miss their check ups.

“We want to make sure the ladies here in Hartselle can get that caught up.”

Registered Nurse Hannah Wilkerson says if you do have a health care concern, don’t hesitate to come in.

“Come sooner, don’t put things off. When you put things off they tend to get worse.”

Cullman Regional also opened up a specialty clinic right up the road in May. There, patients can schedule appointments with specialty doctors when they need to.

The Hartselle urgent care is open from 9 am until 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on the weekend.

