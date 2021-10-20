Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Cullman Regional opens new urgent care in Hartselle

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The need for more health care options has become very apparent throughout the pandemic.

Now people in Hartselle have another urgent care to go to.

Cullman Regional’s new Urgent Care in Hartselle is now welcoming patients.

The new health care center opened on Monday.
The new health care center opened on Monday.(WAFF)

Monday was the first day it welcomed patients.

“I know that there are a lot of businesses here, a lot of people are ensured here. And right now they’re having to travel to Cullman or Decatur or further sometimes to get their healthcare,” imaging director at Hartselle Health Park, Vickie Suits said.

Until now; the team at Hartselle Health Park Urgent Care says they’re thrilled to be open and provide care to Hartselle residents.

The urgent care is on Highway 31 in Hartselle and is open seven days a week.

Practice Administrator Brandon Evans tells us so far they’ve received a lot of positive feedback.

“We’re offering treatment for minor illness, minor injuries. We’re also offering an onsite lab,” Evans said.

But that’s not all. Starting next month, patients can come here for MRIs and mammograms.

“We’re actually going to be the first imaging center here in this area and we are really catering to our folks here in Hartselle and we want to be able to help them get the healthcare they need,” Suits said.

Suits says the pandemic caused a lot of people to miss their check ups.

“We want to make sure the ladies here in Hartselle can get that caught up.”

Registered Nurse Hannah Wilkerson says if you do have a health care concern, don’t hesitate to come in.

“Come sooner, don’t put things off. When you put things off they tend to get worse.”

Cullman Regional also opened up a specialty clinic right up the road in May. There, patients can schedule appointments with specialty doctors when they need to.

The Hartselle urgent care is open from 9 am until 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHA investigating after employee dies in industrial incident
Police on the scene of a shooting in Hillsboro Monday night
2 airlifted following shooting in Lawrence County
Church vandalism investigation
Sheriff’s office identifies suspects in church vandalism incident
Woman killed in crash Sunday morning
Generic photo of an ambulance.
Man airlifted after falling off excavator

Latest News

Jury trial in Lauderdale County resumes
Jury trials resume in Lauderdale County
Lemond Lawerance Burns
Capital murder suspect pleads guilty to assaulting Morgan County Corrections Officer
Alabama lawmakers in both houses, are required to be in Montgomery for a special Session...
State redistricting will impact North Alabama
People run, or ride their bike to get from one side to the other, dodging cars.
Meeting scheduled to discuss Memorial Parkway safety