HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Are you or someone you know looking to go to college? If so this week is Alabama College Application Week.

This means more than 60 colleges and universities all around Alabama are waiving their application fees this week.

Several universities in other states are also participating in the program. This started nine years ago as an initiative to increase college enrollment numbers.

Last year, around 200 Alabama high schools participated and nearly 28-thousand students applied to colleges nationwide.

Director of Undergraduate Admissions at U-N-A, Julie Taylor says even though you may save hundred of dollars be selective in your choices.

“Students will be saving quite a bit of money. We also encourage students to really think and narrow down their college application process. Even though colleges are waiving their applications this week we want to encourage students to apply to the schools they are interested in attending,” said Taylor.

You can find a full list of participating schools here.

