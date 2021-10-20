Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

college

Application week
Application week(GRAY)
By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Are you or someone you know looking to go to college? If so this week is Alabama College Application Week.

This means more than 60 colleges and universities all around Alabama are waiving their application fees this week.

Several universities in other states are also participating in the program. This started nine years ago as an initiative to increase college enrollment numbers.

Last year, around 200 Alabama high schools participated and nearly 28-thousand students applied to colleges nationwide.

Director of Undergraduate Admissions at U-N-A, Julie Taylor says even though you may save hundred of dollars be selective in your choices.

“Students will be saving quite a bit of money. We also encourage students to really think and narrow down their college application process. Even though colleges are waiving their applications this week we want to encourage students to apply to the schools they are interested in attending,” said Taylor.

You can find a full list of participating schools here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHA investigating after employee dies in industrial incident
Police on the scene of a shooting in Hillsboro Monday night
2 airlifted following shooting in Lawrence County
Church vandalism investigation
Sheriff’s office identifies suspects in church vandalism incident
Woman killed in crash Sunday morning
Generic photo of an ambulance.
Man airlifted after falling off excavator

Latest News

The new health care center opened on Monday.
Cullman Regional opens new urgent care in Hartselle
Jury trial in Lauderdale County resumes
Jury trials resume in Lauderdale County
Lemond Lawerance Burns
Capital murder suspect pleads guilty to assaulting Morgan County Corrections Officer
Alabama lawmakers in both houses, are required to be in Montgomery for a special Session...
State redistricting will impact North Alabama