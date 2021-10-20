Citizen’s Coalition for Justice Reform wants a third party to investigate Christina Nance’s death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police released surveillance video last week showing the day Christina Nance climbed into the back of an old inmate transport van, in the department’s parking lot that was left unlocked.

She was discovered 12 days later in the van that had no handles to get out - essentially trapping her.

The Citizen’s Coalition for Justice Reform (CCJR) believes that unlocked door amounts to negligence and warrants a policy change.

The group does applaud the department for releasing information and video but believes a third party should be investigating the case.

”If they are hands-off about the investigation and allow that to happen outside of their department and it does prove that everything they are showing us is correct that they have been showing in the video and in the press conferences then I think that would be a very solid way to build that trust,” said Claudia Mesnil.

Huntsville Police have said the unlocked door was a violation of policy and should not have happened. The CCJR is calling for more accountability and transparency in future cases.

“To build public trust, transparency must be prioritized in contrast to the absence of information sharing that has been the consistent practice of HPD and the city,” said CCJR in a news release.

According to Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill, an autopsy was performed by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences on Oct. 12. Autopsy findings confirmed that no foul play was involved in the death nor any findings of trauma. A forensics exam report is expected to be released in about a month.

