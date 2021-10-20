Capital murder suspect pleads guilty to assaulting Morgan County Corrections Officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alpine man accused of killing an Alabama A&M University student pleaded guilty to assaulting a Morgan County Corrections Officer.

22-year-old Lemond Lawrence Burns appeared in federal court on Tuesday after being charged with assaulting and inflicting bodily injury upon a Corrections Officer. On April 19, Burns asked to go on a smoke break, but Officer Cathy Evans told him they would get smoke breaks once mealtime was over. Burns then attacked Officer Evans while the meals were being distributed in the Morgan County Jail.

Officer Evans sustained serious injuries from the attack and was transported to Decatur-Morgan Hospital.

Burns was arrested in January on a capital murder charge for the alleged killing of Dallis Patrick Ryan Wolfe. He is facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the DOJ.

