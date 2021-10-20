A bit warmer for Wednesday ahead of a rainy day Thursday

Happy Wednesday! Not quite as cool this morning, but some of you may still need a sweatshirt.

It is slightly warmer out there to start the day today, but we are still feeling cool. Temperatures are into the upper 40s and low 50s with a few more clouds this morning. Fog is possible again this morning, but it will not be a widespread issue. Expect a little more cloud cover today along with high humidity levels as we will see wind from the south this afternoon at 5 to 10 mph. That south wind will also mean we see warmer temperatures today too. Highs this afternoon will be into the mid to upper 70s. Today will be dry, but those clouds will increase late ahead of rain tomorrow.

I expect the rain to come in two spurts tomorrow. The first round will come during the morning, starting most likely before the sunrises. These showers will be scattered but coverage should be more unorganized and wider spread than what we see later in the day. Showers, maybe even a few storms, could be heavy at times, as the rain moves southwest to northeast. There looks to be a break in the action by noon for most communities before another round develops during the afternoon. In the break we could see some sunshine peep through the clouds, which would allow for temperatures to warm slightly. If that happens, then the mid-afternoon temperatures will likely reach the mid-70s.

The second round of storms will be organized more as a line of showers or storms ahead of a cold front. Storms will likely be back after 4 or 5 pm. That front will sweep through the Valley during the early evening and overnight, which should clear showers and clouds out before sunrise on Friday. Overall, Friday will be cooler and less humid with highs into the upper 60s and some sunshine.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.