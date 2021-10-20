Authorities ask for help locating man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a man who was last seen on October 3.

Clarance Dixon, 71, was last seen in Montgomery more than two weeks ago. Authorities say Dixon may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment.

If you think you have seen Dixon, you are asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 832-2576 or call 911.

