Authorities ask for help locating man

Dixon was last seen on October 3 in Montgomery.
Dixon was last seen on October 3 in Montgomery.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a man who was last seen on October 3.

Clarance Dixon, 71, was last seen in Montgomery more than two weeks ago. Authorities say Dixon may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment.

If you think you have seen Dixon, you are asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 832-2576 or call 911.

