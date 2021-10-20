AAMA scholarship now accepting applications

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - College can cost a lot but one scholarship has just opened up for applications.

The Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association and the Alabama Community College System are teaming up to offer a $3,600 scholarship. You can use that scholarship at any one of the 23 eligible community colleges in Alabama.

Here are the steps you need to do in order to apply:

Complete the application with resume

Write a 500-word maximum essay telling why you want to work in Alabama’s automotive industry

One signed reference letter

Either an unofficial high school or college transcript

One headshot photo

For more information and to apply, you can visit the website here.

