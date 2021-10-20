Deals
AAMA scholarship now accepting applications

Alabama Community College System
Alabama Community College System
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - College can cost a lot but one scholarship has just opened up for applications.

The Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association and the Alabama Community College System are teaming up to offer a $3,600 scholarship. You can use that scholarship at any one of the 23 eligible community colleges in Alabama.

Here are the steps you need to do in order to apply:

  • Complete the application with resume
  • Write a 500-word maximum essay telling why you want to work in Alabama’s automotive industry
  • One signed reference letter
  • Either an unofficial high school or college transcript
  • One headshot photo

For more information and to apply, you can visit the website here.

