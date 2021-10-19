Toyota Manufacturing celebrates 20 years with big reveal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines!!

Governor Kay Ivey and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle were some of the dignitaries on hand at Toyota’s Manufacturing plant in Huntsville.

The company is the exclusive North America producers of the engine that will be used in 2022 Toyota Tundra.

The twin turbo V6 engine just rolled off the assembly line at Toyota Manufacturing in Huntsville.

This project represents a $288 million dollar investment from Toyota and is bringing 450 jobs to Huntsville.

Mayor Tommy Battle likes what he sees and dedicated Monday, October 18th to the company.

“I Tommy Battle, mayor of the city of Huntsville declare Monday, October 18th to be engine line off celebration day.”

Even Governor Kay Ivey took part in the inspection celebration.

“Alabama has gone from being a relative unknown in automotive manufacturing, to being a top five producer of cars and light trucks in the United States,” said Governor Ivey.

In order to make the new engines, Toyota Manufacturing built a 142 yard production line, making it the longest line for Toyota in the world.

Their team of employees can make 900,000 engines a year.

Here’s why Huntsville was chosen for this big project.

“It’s kind of a testament to our workforce, our hard working members in Alabama. We do have 3 power train plants here in the state, so which is the best location to supply and the best labor market, so proud to be here,” said President Jason Puckett.

The new engine line will make an engine about every 58 seconds.

In the span of two decades, the company has grown from 300 employees to more than 1,800 employees.

Toyota Manufacturing isn’t done growing.

If you want to apply for one of the many available jobs, use this link. https://www.toyotamanufacturingjobs.com/alproduction

