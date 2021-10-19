Temps and humidity on the rise for Wednesday before a cold front sweeps through

Cloud cover will gradually increase this evening and will keep overnight temperatures far more mild as a result, lows will be in the low to middle 50s.

Wednesday looks to be partly cloudy with warmer high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. Humidity levels will start to rise Wednesday into Thursday as our wind will shift to the south. A weak cold front will sweep through on Thursday bringing scattered chances for rain showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. No stronger storms are anticipated at this time and rainfall amounts should be around 1/4 inch.

Another dome of high pressure will build in behind the front on Friday bringing in more sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend. Things appear to be more unsettled for next week with increasing cloud cover and daily chances for isolated to scattered rain showers.

