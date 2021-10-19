Plans underway for new Veterans Freedom Park in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Plans for a new veteran’s park in Guntersville are underway.

To honor all of the sacrifices that veterans have made for our country, members of the Freedom Veterans Park group have secured a location to do just that.

With the approval of the Guntersville City Council, the park will be located on Sunset Drive near the lake.

Group leader and veteran Scott Gedling said this comes after monuments were damaged at the courthouse from last year’s storm.

He said the new location is perfect for the community.

“It’s a very serene environment, lots of casual traffic, and people use this area on the walking trail, and we even got an eagle’s nest down the way 400 yards, but it’s just a great area,” said Gedling.

Plans for the park include a small flag and monument for each branch of the armed forces, American flags, parking, Memorial Day services, and kiosks that educate people on the different branches of service.

“When we come out of wars in Afghanistan, and Iraq people start to forget about the sacrifices that were made in our armed forces. This is an opportunity for us to do that, and I can envision some veterans out here with some schools and having classes out here,” said Gedling.

Group organizers said the next step is completing the land use agreement with the city then they will start fundraising efforts.

The goal is to have it open to the public sometime next year.

