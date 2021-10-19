Mueller shooting victims and families to receive funding from the National Compassion Fund

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It has been four months since the deadly workplace shooting at the Mueller Fire Hydrant Plant.

Albertville Police said they still don’t have a motive. Two people were killed and two seriously injured in June. The shooter, Andreas Horton committed suicide.

Now a nonprofit organization called the National Compassion fund is helping the families and employees impacted.

“Some people who go there who work there have to go there and remember what they saw, and I can’t imagine what some of these people are going through psychologically,” said Taryn Horton.

Four months later, the community, co-workers, and families like Horton are still feeling the impacts of the deadly Mueller Company shooting in Albertville.

Taryn’s husband David Lee Horton was one of two victims shot and killed by Andreas Horton. Lee Dobbins was also killed, and Isaac Byrd and Casey Sampson were seriously injured.

The emotional toll has impacted many people, which is why the National Compassion Fund was created to collect money for the families directly impacted.

“I think that it’s important for people who were there because I know psychologically how I’m feeling. I’m getting help, I’m seeing a grief counselor, and I’m seeing a psychiatrist, so I know this will help people get the help that they need,” said Horton.

So far, more than $260,000 has been raised, according to Jeff Dion.

He is the executive director of the National Compassion Fund.

A committee has been selected to oversee the funds and how they will be allocated.

Only the surviving family of the people who were killed, anyone injured, and anyone present during the shooting who suffered psychological trauma will receive money.

A town hall meeting will be on Tuesday, October 19 at Snead State Community College at 7 p.m. for community comment on the protocols.

