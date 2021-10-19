Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Mike Durant announces Senate run

Mike Durant announced his run for the U.S. Senate.
Mike Durant announced his run for the U.S. Senate.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One of the men who was the inspiration for the award-winning film Black Hawk Down is now running for the Senate.

Mike Durant was a helicopter pilot in Somalia and saw combat. Mike and his crew were shot down during Operation Gothic Serpent in 1993. Mike was the only survivor in the crash and was taken captive for almost two weeks by a Somali general.

Now, Durant says he is signing up for one more tour of duty as he announced his candidacy on Tuesday. This is his first run at public office.

Durant says he is a pro-Trump, conservative Republican, a successful businessman and veteran. After retiring from the army after 22 years, Durant moved to Alabama and began working on his company Pinnacle Solutions Inc.

Durant joins a crowded Republican primary with six others running for the spot. Representative Mo Brooks is the current frontrunner of the race.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHA investigating after employee dies in industrial incident
Police on the scene of a shooting in Hillsboro Monday night
2 airlifted following shooting in Lawrence County
Woman killed in crash Sunday morning
Church vandalism investigation
Sheriff’s office identifies suspects in church vandalism incident
Generic photo of an ambulance.
Man airlifted after falling off excavator

Latest News

An honor guard waits to escort the cremated remains of six Alabama veterans and one qualifying...
Burial ceremony for 6 Alabama veterans, 1 spouse whose remains were unclaimed for decades
Florence City Schools back in class
Florence City Schools revises mask policy
Auburn University is establishing a minimum hiring rate of $14.50 an hour.
Auburn University increasing minimum wage to $14.50 an hour
From left: Investigator Richard Russell, Deputy Leslie Gaiter, Deputy Parker Leathers, Deputy...
4 Richmond County deputies on leave after death of man who was tased