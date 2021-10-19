Mike Durant announces Senate run

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One of the men who was the inspiration for the award-winning film Black Hawk Down is now running for the Senate.

Mike Durant was a helicopter pilot in Somalia and saw combat. Mike and his crew were shot down during Operation Gothic Serpent in 1993. Mike was the only survivor in the crash and was taken captive for almost two weeks by a Somali general.

Now, Durant says he is signing up for one more tour of duty as he announced his candidacy on Tuesday. This is his first run at public office.

Durant says he is a pro-Trump, conservative Republican, a successful businessman and veteran. After retiring from the army after 22 years, Durant moved to Alabama and began working on his company Pinnacle Solutions Inc.

Durant joins a crowded Republican primary with six others running for the spot. Representative Mo Brooks is the current frontrunner of the race.

