Jury selection begins for Lawrence County toddler murder trial

2-year-old Ian Calhoun’s official cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, torso, and his lower and upper extremities.
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The first day of jury selection wrapped up Monday afternoon for Evan Berryman’s capital murder trial. Berryman is accused of killing his girlfriend’s child seven years ago, and it’s the first capital murder trial in Lawrence County in eight years.

Berryman was arrested 19 months after the death of 2-year-old Ian Calhoun and has been held in the Lawrence County Jail with no bond ever since. Calhoun’s official cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, torso, and his lower and upper extremities.

Berryman was indicted in 2016 on four different charges. The indictment spells out how Berryman intentionally caused the death of a child. It also says he willfully abused or cruelly beat Calhoun, and says he did the same to another girl under the age of eighteen.

Calhoun’s mother, Chelsea Fike, was also indicted for murder in connection to Calhoun’s death, but has been out on bond and will be tried separately.

Monday’s jury selection started with a pool of 92 Lawrence County residents and was narrowed down to 60. Opening statements are set to begin by the end of this week, pending the health of one of the defense attorneys. It’s important to know that the death penalty is off the table in this case.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

