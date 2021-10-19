Inmate escapes from Shelby County Jail

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Dismissal will be delayed at several Shelby County schools as deputies search for an escaped inmate. The affected schools are Columbiana Middle School, Elvin Hill Elementary, CTEC, and Shelby County High.

Shelby County deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Shelby County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies said Joshua Wayne Brown escaped at 1:20 p.m. He was last seen in the area between McDow Road and Industrial Parkway in Columbiana.

Brown is 6 feet tall and weighs 135 lbs. He has tattoos on his neck.

Deputies and other law enforcement officers are currently searching the area for Brown. The Sheriff’s Office urges residents in the area to secure doors and call 911 if you observe anything suspicious.

