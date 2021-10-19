Deals
Inmate escapes from Shelby County Jail

Joshua Wayne Brown
Joshua Wayne Brown(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Dismissal will be delayed at several Shelby County schools as deputies search for an escaped inmate. The affected schools are Columbiana Middle School, Elvin Hill Elementary, CTEC, and Shelby County High.

Shelby County deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Shelby County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies said Joshua Wayne Brown escaped at 1:20 p.m. He was last seen in the area between McDow Road and Industrial Parkway in Columbiana.

Brown is 6 feet tall and weighs 135 lbs. He has tattoos on his neck.

Deputies and other law enforcement officers are currently searching the area for Brown. The Sheriff’s Office urges residents in the area to secure doors and call 911 if you observe anything suspicious.

On October 19, 2021, at approximately 1:20 PM, an inmate from the Shelby County Jail, Joshua Wayne Brown, escaped from...

Posted by Shelby County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

