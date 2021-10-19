Impact of supply chain crisis on small businesses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the global supply chain crisis continues, it’s getting tougher for valley businesses to meet consumer demand. Changing menu items, sporadic shipments, and raising product prices are just a few of the ways businesses are having to adapt.

“A lot of trouble getting a lot of ingredients here and there. We have changed up a lot of items. Had to switch out things just to keep up because every day you try to order something and something else is out,” said Owner of Phat Sammy’s, Jeremy Esterly.

Esterly is getting creative with business due to the national supply chain crisis because some crucial ingredients for his restaurant are just unavailable.

“Cleaning supplies, baby corn we use a lot and it is just gone. We have also had a hard time finding Spam,” said Esterly.

He says not only have shipping prices skyrocketed but even the prices of the products themselves.

“We have seen a price increase on everything, almost triple or double, even quadrupled,” said Esterly.

That is having an impact on your wallet.

“I raised the prices just a little bit. Not too much though because if you raise them too much customers won’t come out,” said Esterly.

Other industries are facing similar strains. Owner of Learning Express Toys, Rebecca Vergara says she’s still getting shipments in, but it’s sporadic

“We will wait for two or three months…. And then all of a sudden we get 25 or 26 boxes,” said Vergara.

When roaming the toy store isles with your children this holiday season, Vergara says if you see something you want, buy it now.

“You will think, oh I think I can wait, and then you come back next time and it’s gone. We have had that quite frequently,” said Vergara.

