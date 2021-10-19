Happy Tuesday! It’s another morning that you may need a jacket or sweatshirt!

The crisp, cool fall air continues out there across the Valley this morning. Temperatures are into the low to mid 40s across the Valley under mostly clear skies. We’re in for a seasonable afternoon across the Valley with temperatures into the mid-70s, with humidity remaining low. Wind today will be slightly stronger than yesterday, gusting from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Sunshine should be with us for much of the day, but we will have a few more midday clouds roll in. Overnight into Wednesday we will see a few more clouds roll through, keeping temperatures into the low 50s to start Wednesday. The afternoon will be a bit warmer as well, with temperatures into the upper 70s.

Thursday is really our only chance at seeing rain over the next week or so. Right now, showers look possible as early as sunrise, but the better chances will likely pick up through the middle of the morning. Rainfall will be consistent at times, bringing some areas a quarter of an inch or more. Wind on Thursday will be breezy, gusting up to 20 mph from the southwest. From there, we will clear out overnight into Friday and from there we will see some sunshine as we move into the weekend. Temperatures this weekend will be into the low to mid 70s! Humidity will drop again as well, which means low temperatures will be into the upper 40s.

