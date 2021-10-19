Florence City Schools revises mask policy

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence City Board of Education met on Tuesday to discuss the COVID-19 situation within its schools.

Board members decided that students attending Florence City Schools will not be required to wear masks beginning after students return from winter break on January 6, 2022.

The school system will also begin turning over all contact tracing data to the Alabama Department of Public Health beginning on the same date.

School officials say the change is due to the community spread level in the area. They say the new rule simply means the school prefers students to wear masks while inside buildings but the decision to wear a mask is left up to the individual.

The board says it will reevaluate the mask rule as the school year progresses.

