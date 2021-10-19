Deals
Federal judge dismisses wrongful death lawsuit against City of Huntsville, police officers

Crystal Ragland
Crystal Ragland
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A federal judge dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit in connection to a 2019 officer-involved shooting.

32-year-old Crystal Ragland was an Army veteran who was shot and killed by Huntsville police in the parking lot of her apartment complex. According to court documents, the lawsuit was filed by her sister Brandie Robinson, who is over Ragland’s estate. Robinson filed a lawsuit in May that claims Huntsville Police allegedly used excessive, unconstitutional and unskillful force during Ragland’s shooting death.

READ MORE: Army Vet’s estate sues City of Huntsville, HPD Officers for wrongful death in May 2019 shooting

Documents state the lawsuit was “dismissed without prejudice” on Oct. 15 because Robinson failed to state a claim. Court documents show the only claims filed were the breach of contract against Huntsville Apartment Group and the wrongful death claim against the defendants.

READ MORE: Memorial walk in remembrance of Army veteran Crystal Ragland

