Federal judge dismisses wrongful death lawsuit against City of Huntsville, police officers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A federal judge dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit in connection to a 2019 officer-involved shooting.

32-year-old Crystal Ragland was an Army veteran who was shot and killed by Huntsville police in the parking lot of her apartment complex. According to court documents, the lawsuit was filed by her sister Brandie Robinson, who is over Ragland’s estate. Robinson filed a lawsuit in May that claims Huntsville Police allegedly used excessive, unconstitutional and unskillful force during Ragland’s shooting death.

Documents state the lawsuit was “dismissed without prejudice” on Oct. 15 because Robinson failed to state a claim. Court documents show the only claims filed were the breach of contract against Huntsville Apartment Group and the wrongful death claim against the defendants.

