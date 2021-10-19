1 airlifted, deputies searching for shooting suspect in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One woman has been airlifted to the hospital Monday night following a shooting in the Chalybeate Springs community on County Road 296.

According to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood, deputies with the Lawrnece County Sheriff’s Office are investigating. Deputies responded to reports of the shooting around 7 p.m.

Officials say a search for the possible shooter is happening now.

This is a developing story, we will update it when we learn more.

