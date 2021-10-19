Deals
City, county reach multi-million dollar settlement with companies

(Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Municipal leaders for Decatur, Morgan County and Decatur Utilities announced that settlement agreements have been reached through mediation with several companies.

3M, Daikin, Toray, BFI and Synargo reached a $98.4 million settlement agreement on Monday, according to a press release from the city of Decatur.

This is how the money will be split among the parties:

  • $9.2 million reimbursement for past PFAS costs
  • $7.0 million or future sludge disposal costs for DU
  • $25 million payment to Decatur, Morgan County and Decatur Utilities
  • $22.2 million payment to cap Cells 2-11 of the Decatur-Morgan County Regional Landfill
  • $35 million for new recreational and ball fields to replace the Aquadome complex

In addition to the defined settlement amounts, the agreement requires that 3M will pay the cost to investigate the extent of contamination of PFAS in groundwater at the Decatur-Morgan County Regional Landfill.

The proposed settlement amounts for Decatur Utilities are related to the disposal of sludge from the wastewater treatment plant. They are not related to drinking water supplied by Decatur Utilities to customers in the area.

Decatur City Council and Morgan County Commission will each hold a special meeting on Tuesday, October 26 at 6:00 p.m. at Ingalls Harbor Pavillion in Decatur. The purpose of the meeting is to consider the settlement with the 3M Company and settlements in other similar cases.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

