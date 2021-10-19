Deals
Birmingham man charged with trafficking stolen identities, criminal tampering

Man charged after stealing information from Redstone Federal Credit Union members
Man charged after stealing information from Redstone Federal Credit Union members(Huntsville Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Birmingham man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole information from 149 Redstone Federal Credit Union members.

Huntsville Police arrested 31-year-old Allen Devon Rutledge, of Birmingham, for trafficking stolen identities, criminal tampering – encoded data fraud, possession of marijuana and attempting to elude a police officer.

HPD’s Cyber and Financial Crimes Investigators believe he traveled to Huntsville to commit the crimes.

He is accused of stealing information from 149 Redstone Federal Credit Union members. Police say Rutledge was able to steal more than $100,000 total.

At the time of his arrest, 78 fraudulent cards were found on his person or in his vehicle, according to HPD.

