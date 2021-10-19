Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Auburn University increasing minimum wage to $14.50 an hour

Auburn University is establishing a minimum hiring rate of $14.50 an hour.
Auburn University is establishing a minimum hiring rate of $14.50 an hour.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University is establishing a minimum hiring rate of $14.50 an hour for all administrative professionals and staff full-time employees starting on Jan. 1, the university announced.

This will increase the annualized base salary for a full-time employee to $30,160. Eligible part-time employees will also see a rate increase to $14.50.

The new rate will impact more than 200 employees, according to the university.

Auburn says the wage will ensure all eligible full-time employees earn at or above the 2021 generally accepted living wage for Lee County.

“I am proud that Auburn is able to make this commitment to our employees,” President Jay Gogue said. “Today we further recognize the crucial work our employees undertake every day by demonstrating all members of the Auburn Family are valued and their efforts are appreciated.”

There will be no impact on student tuition or fees as a result of the pay increase, the university added. The cost will be covered through a combination of expected budgetary savings and reallocation of resources.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHA investigating after employee dies in industrial incident
Police on the scene of a shooting in Hillsboro Monday night
2 airlifted following shooting in Lawrence County
Woman killed in crash Sunday morning
Church vandalism investigation
Sheriff’s office identifies suspects in church vandalism incident
Generic photo of an ambulance.
Man airlifted after falling off excavator

Latest News

City, county reach multi-million dollar settlement with companies
Students writing at a desk.
ADPH: COVID-19 cases among children decreasing at slower rates
Road work sign (FILE)
ALDOT employee killed in work incident
Supply chain crisis impact on small businesses
Impact of supply chain crisis on small businesses