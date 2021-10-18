Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing boyfriend

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department says it has arrested a woman and charged her with domestic violence.

On October 17 at 5:13 a.m., police responded to a domestic violence call involving a knife. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man had been stabbed in the arm. The man was transported to North Alabama Medical Clinic for surgery. He is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.

After an investigation, officers arrested Katie Ann Finch for second-degree domestic violence assault. She is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center. Finch was being held on a $30,000 bond but it has been revoked.

According to the police, Finch and the male victim had been dating for a few years.

