Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Southwest workers protest COVID-19 vaccination mandate policy

This protest stems from the deadline Southwest set for employees to get vaccinated, which was...
This protest stems from the deadline Southwest set for employees to get vaccinated, which was the first week of October.(KTVT // CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KTVT) – Former employees joined current Southwest Airlines workers to protest COVID-19 vaccination mandates Monday.

They gathered outside the airline’s headquarters in Dallas.

This protest stems from the deadline Southwest set for employees to get vaccinated, which was the first week of October.

The airline’s mandate mirrors the federal deadline set for workers at companies that hold contracts with the U.S. government.

Most domestic carriers are following the executive order, with Delta Airlines as a notable exception.

The protest could spell trouble for Southwest, which is still reeling from mass flight cancellations last week that left thousands of passengers stranded.

The airline’s CEO blamed bad weather in Florida for the problem.

Copyright 2021 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Lou Lynn stands beside a statue of Andy Griffith and Opie. (Photo source: Gerry Broome /...
Betty Lynn, best known for her role in “The Andy Griffith Show”, dead at 95
Multiple people shot at an Alabama high school football game
Woman killed in crash Sunday morning
A church in Somerville was vandalized according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office identifies suspects in church vandalism incident
Seven injured in multi-car wreck

Latest News

Generic photo of an ambulance.
Man airlifted after falling off excavator
The Biden administration has asked the Supreme Court to block a Texas law banning most abortions.
Biden administration asks Supreme Court to pause Texas abortion law
The death of an American icon is spotlighting the dangers of COVID-19, particularly from those...
COVID: Preventing a holiday surge
Employee dies after industrial incident
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael...
EPA unveils strategy to regulate toxic ‘forever chemicals’